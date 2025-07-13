Josephine Pimpinella, 84, was walking in the area of 133 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk, near the historic Golden Hill and Cedar Street shopping centers, around 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 13, police said.

A pickup truck slammed into her, leaving her badly injured. It's unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.

Paramedics treated her at the scene before rushing her to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The Norwalk Police Crash Reconstruction Unit and detectives responded, searching for security video and speaking with witnesses.

The investigation remains active.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of the area to contact Norwalk Police Crash Reconstruction Unit Officer Wasilewski at 203-854-3035 or by email at Cwasilewski@norwalkct.gov.

