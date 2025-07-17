Light Rain 78°

Jose Rodriguez Of Norwalk Accused Of Raping 5-Year-Old Child

A 60-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested after a 5-year-old told police he had repeatedly sexually assaulted them. 

Jose Rodriguez

Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department
Josh Lanier
Jose Rodriguez, of Norwalk, was arrested after the child identified him as the perpetrator of the ongoing abuse, authorities said. 

After a monthslong investigation, Norwawlk police arrested him at his Ferris Avenue home on Wednesday, July 16. 

Police charged Rodriguez with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor, authorities said. 

He was being held on a $1 million bond, police added. 

Police did not release any further details to protect the victim's privacy. 

