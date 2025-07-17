Jose Rodriguez, of Norwalk, was arrested after the child identified him as the perpetrator of the ongoing abuse, authorities said.

After a monthslong investigation, Norwawlk police arrested him at his Ferris Avenue home on Wednesday, July 16.

Police charged Rodriguez with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor, authorities said.

He was being held on a $1 million bond, police added.

Police did not release any further details to protect the victim's privacy.

