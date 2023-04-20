'It Could Become Quite Nasty': Here's Timing For Potent Storm With Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds

After morning clouds, Thursday, April 20 will become partly sunny, with a high temperature climbing to around 70 degrees with calm winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday, April 21 will be the pick of the week with plenty of sunshine and a high temperature in the mid-70s, and a summer-like feel.

But clouds will thicken overnight Friday into Saturday morning, April 22, the National Weather Service says.

That will be followed by patchy drizzle overnight in the morning and plenty of clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 70s.

As a potent cold front arrives, showers and thunderstorms will be likely Saturday evening into the early morning hours of Sunday, April 23.

"It could become quite nasty with heavy rain and gusty winds and even thunder and lightning," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Rain could be heavy at times through the middle of the morning on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a high temperature in the mid-60s.

More showers are possible Sunday night before overnight clearing, followed by a partly sunny day on Monday, April 24 with a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.