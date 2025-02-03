Iconic New Haven Apizza Shop Preparing To Open Newest Restaurant In Norwalk

Sally's Apizza is preparing to welcome customers to its newest restaurant inside The SoNo Collection mall. The pizzeria is expected to open between April and June, a Sally's spokesperson told the Daily Voice.

Sally’s is known for its thin, crispy, and chewy New Haven-style "apizza"—pronounced "ah-beetz"—made in custom-designed coal-fired ovens. Fans travel from all over for its signature sauce-forward pies with a distinctive oven-kissed char.

The original restaurant on Wooster Street in New Haven was founded in 1938 by Salvatore "Sally" Consiglio. The pizzeria has attracted millions of pizza lovers for decades, most prominently John F. Kennedy and Frank Sinatra.

Sally's is considered one of the "Big Three" pizzerias in the Elm City, along with Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana and Modern Apizza. New Haven's pizza scene has led to Connecticut declaring itself the "Pizza Capital of the United States" — a claim that nearby New Yorkers and New Jerseyans don't exactly agree with.

The sixth Sally's location will mark another step in the restaurant's rapid New England expansion. Sally's opened its second spot in Stamford in 2021, followed by Fairfield in 2022, Woburn, Massachusetts, in 2023, and Wethersfield in 2024.

Several more locations are in the works, including Farmington, Newington, and South Windsor. There are also plans for more Massachusetts pizzerias in Boston, Concord, and Dorchester.

Sally's expansion includes a full bar, Italian entrees, pasta, and salads, blending its old-school roots with an elevated dining experience.

