The 43-year-old woman arrived at Norwalk Hospital with a gunshot wound to her legs. At first, she told staff she was struck while walking on Coldspring Street with friends. Officers later determined she had been shot inside 29 Coldspring Street, the home of 53-year-old Hugo Arturo Avilia-Garcia.

Avilia-Garcia, identified as the stepfather of the victim’s friend, allegedly fired the shots. Detectives searching the house found a shell casing but said no firearm was recovered.

Avilia-Garcia was arrested without incident. He faces charges of reckless endangerment in the first degree, assault in the first degree, and risk of injury to a child. His bond was set at $500,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on September 24.

