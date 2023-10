The Norwalk Chick-fil-A at 467 Connecticut Ave., closed on Monday, Sept. 25 for a remodeling project and is moving right along with progress.

A Facebook post by the restaurant said the remodeling is inside the eatery, to add guest seating as well as improving the parking lot and drive-thru area.

The plan is to reopen in just a few weeks. No exact date was provided.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.