Have You Seen Me?: Police Searching For 72-Year-Old Norwalk Man Who Vanished From Home

Police in Connecticut are asking for help finding a 72-year-old man who vanished earlier this week without a trace, authorities said. 

Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department
Josh Lanier
Fairfield County resident Earl Sebastian, of Norwalk, was last seen at his home on Monday night, Sept. 9. When someone checked on him at his Grandview Avenue home Wednesday morning, Sept 11, Sebastian was gone, Norwalk police said. 

Authorities issued a Silver Alert to help gain resources to help in the search.

Sebastian is 6 feet and 1 inch tall. He usually takes the bus to get around. He also does not have a cell phone or credit card, which makes tracking him down harder.

It's unclear what he was wearing when he went missing. 

Investigators ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 or Detective Taylor at 203-854-3183.

