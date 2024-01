Estheysi Janely Perez-Sandoval, of Norwalk, was last seen on Monday, Jan. 8, said Lt. Tom Podgorski of the Norwalk Police.

She is described as being 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with reddish black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing bell-bottom style ripped dark blue jeans, a white t-shirt, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and black snow boots.

If seen please call 203-854-3113 or 911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.