Gunpoint Kidnapping, Stolen Mercedes: 4 Norwalk Men Indicted In Terrifying Bridgeport Attack

Samuel Branch, 27, Giovanni Hudson, 34, Dontae Scullark, 22, and William Hinton, 22, are accused of conspiring to kidnap a victim and steal his Mercedes-Benz in August 2023, the US Attorney for Connecticut said.

According to the indictment, the group stalked the victim outside a restaurant on Boston Avenue in Norwalk. Hudson, holding “a handgun with an extended magazine,” slipped into the backseat of the car and waited. When the victim returned, Hudson “placed the gun to the victim’s head and instructed him to drive."

Investigators said the men stole “cash, credit cards, jewelry, a cell phone, and other items,” then demanded access to the victim’s digital bank account. The victim was released, but the suspects took off in the Mercedes and an SUV.

The grand jury indicted all four on conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Branch, Hudson, and Scullark also face kidnapping and carjacking charges. Hudson is further accused of using and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, a charge that carries a mandatory seven-year sentence, the prosecutor said.

“Conspiracy to commit kidnapping” and “kidnapping” each carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. Carjacking carries up to 15 years.

Authorities arrested Scullark and Hinton on September 5. Both remain detained. Branch and Hudson, already in state custody, are scheduled for arraignment.

Branch is also facing a separate indictment from March 2025 on drug distribution and gun charges. He has been locked up since September 2023, the prosecutor said.

