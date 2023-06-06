Fair 60°

SHARE

Duo Wanted For Stealing Norwalk Woman's Purse After Changing Tire

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted for stealing a woman's purse after helping her change a tire.

Know Them? Norwalk Police want to know.
Know Them? Norwalk Police want to know. Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Norwalk around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 at the Exxon gas station located at 452 Westport Ave. 

The men, described as being Hispanic in their late 20s, assisted a woman changed her tire and took her purse, and fled in a white 4-door sedan, possibly a Nissan, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.d

The woman told police that they told her they were brothers.

"We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two subjects in these photos," said Dinho. 

If anyone has information on this ongoing investigation, please contact Norwalk Police Detective Kougioumtzidis at 203-854-3185 or by email at: nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.gov or the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE