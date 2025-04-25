Gas Station Brawl to Jailhouse Mayhem: Norwalk Police Wrestle Suspect in Rampage

Norwalk patrol officers were called to 128 Connecticut Ave. just before midnight after a report of a violent assault on a cab driver. Officers separated those involved and called for medical help. The driver suffered cuts to the left side of his face after being punched and struck with a gas station squeegee, Norwalk police said.

Witnesses and surveillance footage confirmed the three men had refused to pay their fare, then physically attacked the driver and stole his personal belongings from inside the cab, authorities said.

The suspects were taken into custody at the scene. However, while being transported to the holding facility, 21-year-old Lance Harris of the Bronx began violently kicking the inside of the police cruiser. Officers said he broke off a plastic piece of the car's partition and used it to strike the window. As they tried to take the piece from him, Harris swung it repeatedly, injuring one officer’s arm. Police also said Harris spat on another officer’s vest during the incident.

Things didn’t calm down at the holding facility. According to police, Harris damaged two security cameras, ripping them from the ceilings of two separate cells. Officers were forced to move him to different cells to prevent more damage.

Harris is facing serious charges, including two counts of assaulting a police officer, interfering with an officer, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree breach of peace. His bond was set at $50,000, police said.

Also arrested were 23-year-old Christophe Bunting, of Stamford, and 19-year-old Cory Hampton, of Long Island City, New York. Bunting is charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace, with a bond of $10,000. Hampton faces charges of third-degree assault, breach of peace, and sixth-degree larceny, with bond set at $20,000, police said.

