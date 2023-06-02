Fair 70°

Fast-Moving Fire: 2 Cars Burn In Norwalk, House Saved

A garage fire in Fairfield County burned two cars inside, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from jumping to the home.

Norwalk firefighters working to keep a garage fire from spreading to the home.
Norwalk firefighters working to keep a garage fire from spreading to the home. Photo Credit: Norwalk Fire Department
Kathy Reakes
The fire took place in Norwalk at 21 Huckleberry Drive on Thursday, June 1.

Firefighters made a quick attack and kept the fire from extending into the home, said Norwalk Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Shay.

All occupants managed to evacuate with no reported injuries.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes.

The residents were allowed to stay in the home, Shay said.

The fire is still under investigation for the cause.

