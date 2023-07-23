First Hurricane Of 2023 Atlantic Season Develops, Then Downgraded: Here's Where Don's Headed

Tropical Storm Don strengthened into a hurricane late Saturday afternoon, July 22 with sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said.

But as it moved over cooler waters, causing it to lose wind strength, it was downgraded back to a tropical storm.

The fourth named storm of the season, Don is expected to move in a northeasterly direction.

For a look at its projected path through Tuesday, July 25, click on the second image above from AccuWeather.com.

"An area well to the south of where Don is spinning is a corridor to watch for further tropical development," AccuWeather.com said.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season began on Thursday, June 1, and lasts until Thursday, Nov. 30.

