First Day Of Summer 'Freebies' To Cool You Off From Soaring Temps

According to the National Weather Service, the heat index is expected to reach 101 degrees on Thursday, June 20, in Hartford County, while other areas of the state will bake with temperatures in the upper 90s to nearly 100 degrees.

To help cool off and stave off heat stroke, cities and towns have opened cooling centers, including in Fairfield County in Bridgeport.

Meanwhile, savvy business owners are drawing in customers by offering free water and freezing milkshakes.

In Norwalk, Forever Sweet Bakery on Main Street is offering 99 free bottles of water to whoever stops in to beat the heat. No purchase is necessary, but owner Sky Mercede loves to talk, so be ready.

In Hartford and throughout the state, Wayback Burgers is offering a free small vanilla milkshake to customers who come inside the restaurant during the sizzling day on Thursday, June 20. Again, no purchase is necessary.

“We are excited to again host our annual Free Shake Day to officially kick off the summer months and celebrate National Vanilla Milkshake Day,” said Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. "Recognized by our guests as an annual Wayback Burgers fan-favorite tradition, we look forward to ushering in the hot season during this fun – and delicious – promotion.”

Be on the lookout for other giveaways to celebrate Summer, which seems to be roaring in with plenty of heat.

