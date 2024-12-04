Firefighters Carry 2 To Safety In Norwalk Blaze, 4 Displaced In House Fire

The fire, which broke out in a 1.5-story house, was reported at 5:35 p.m. on Forbell Drive, with reports of an elderly wheelchair-bound resident unable to escape, Norwalk fire officials said.

The captain of Truck 1 and a partner forced their way inside and found two residents unable to move—one on the floor and another on a couch. Both were quickly carried outside to safety, where they received immediate medical attention, authorities said.

Two other occupants had managed to escape before firefighters arrived.

Crews extinguished the fully involved kitchen fire, which had begun spreading to other parts of the house. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.

All four occupants were transported to Norwalk Hospital. Three of them, suffering from smoke inhalation, were later transferred to the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Unit. Their conditions were not immediately released.

No firefighters were injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

