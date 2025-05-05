Firefighters Battle Late-Night Blaze At Historic Norwalk Building

The fire broke out inside Clocktower Close Condominiums, a converted factory building at 25 Grand St. in Norwalk, where two first-floor apartments suffered fire and smoke damage. The call came in for help just before 11 p.m. for a fire that had started in the bathroom ceiling of one of the first-floor units.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames burning inside the walls of neighboring first-floor units and spreading between the ceiling and the second floor.

Norwalk crews rescued several pets from inside the building. All residents — and their animals — escaped without injury. One firefighter sustained minor wounds in the blaze.

Firefighters had the fire under control in 35 minutes, authorities said.

The residents of the historic building went back inside after the blaze, with only two condos sustaining damage in the fire.

The Norwalk Fire Marshal Division is investigating what caused the blaze.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.