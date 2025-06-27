Fire Destroys Norwalk Home, Sends Firefighter To Hospital, Displaces 2

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 1:15 p.m. and arrived to find thick smoke pouring from the home at 4 Tryon St. Firefighters immediately began battling the blaze and searching for anyone inside.

They found a father suffering from smoke inhalation and quickly carried him out. Emergency crews also rescued the family’s dog, who was rushed to an emergency vet in Norwalk. “The dog is expected to make a full recovery,” Norwalk firefighters said.

Crews worked for 40 minutes to get the fire under control. Despite their efforts, the home appears to be a total loss.

While no civilians were seriously hurt, one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a hand injury.

The Red Cross is helping the two displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

