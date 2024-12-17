Overcast 49°

Fire Destroys Norwalk Family's Home Week Before Christmas

Firefighters in Connecticut battled a fast-moving two-alarm fire this week that displaced two residents and left a Fairfield County home uninhabitable. 

Crews battle a blaze at 238 Silvermine Ave in Norwalk Monday evening, Dec. 16. 

 Photo Credit: Norwalk Fire Department
Photo Credit: Norwalk Fire Department
The house was ruled uninhabitable.

 Photo Credit: Norwalk Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Crews responded to 238 Silvermine Ave. in Norwalk at 7:21 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, after reports of a house fire and evacuation efforts were underway, authorities said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from the eaves and flames pouring out of a side entrance.

The fire began in the basement, the Norwalk firefighters said, and quickly spread to the first floor of the 2.5-story residential home. Because of the building’s size, age, and deteriorating conditions, a second alarm was called shortly after firefighters arrived.

It took 29 firefighters, including personnel from four engine companies, two ladder trucks, a heavy rescue, and a command team, approximately 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

While the fire was contained to the basement and first floor, smoke and heat caused extensive damage throughout the home. No injuries were reported, but the house was considered uninhabitable. 

