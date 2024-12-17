Fire Destroys Norwalk Family's Home Week Before Christmas

Crews responded to 238 Silvermine Ave. in Norwalk at 7:21 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, after reports of a house fire and evacuation efforts were underway, authorities said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from the eaves and flames pouring out of a side entrance.

The fire began in the basement, the Norwalk firefighters said, and quickly spread to the first floor of the 2.5-story residential home. Because of the building’s size, age, and deteriorating conditions, a second alarm was called shortly after firefighters arrived.

It took 29 firefighters, including personnel from four engine companies, two ladder trucks, a heavy rescue, and a command team, approximately 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

While the fire was contained to the basement and first floor, smoke and heat caused extensive damage throughout the home. No injuries were reported, but the house was considered uninhabitable.

