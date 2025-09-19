Fire Breaks Out On Norwalk Car Dealership Roof; Smoke Visible For Miles

Norwalk Engine 1 was only several hundred yards away when the call came in just after 3 p.m. They were already headed to a motor vehicle accident, but quickly diverted. That fast move kept the fire from spreading.

Firefighters found multiple solar panels on the roof burning. Crews stretched a line to the roof and put out the flames. Officials said the fire was knocked down in 10 minutes by 26 firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.,

