Fatal Crash: 37-Year-Old ID'd As Victim At Route 7 Connector In Norwalk

One person was killed in a crash at a busy intersection in Fairfield County.

<p>Grist Mill Road and Route 7 in Norwalk.</p>

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Grist Mill Road and the Route 7 connector in Norwalk.

After being sent to the scene, emergency responders found a vehicle in the embankment, according to Norwalk Police.

The operator of the vehicle, identified as New Haven County resident Joshua Chapman, age 37, of Naugatuck, was extricated and pronounced dead by Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Services.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norwalk PD Officer Taylor Ecqui at 203-854-3051 or tequia@norwalkct.gov.

