Fast-Moving Fire at Norwalk Motel Displaces 2

Firefighters received multiple 911 calls about a blaze at the Garden Park Motel on Westport Avenue in Norwalk around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke pouring from the 12-unit, one-story motel's roof.

A second alarm was immediately called to bring in additional resources, and firefighters contained the flames within 45 minutes, according to the Norwalk Fire Department.

Two motel residents were relocated to unaffected units on-site, and no injuries were reported.

The Norwalk Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause of the blaze.

