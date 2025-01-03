Partly Cloudy 38°

Fast-Moving Fire at Norwalk Motel Displaces 2

A fast-moving overnight fire at a Connecticut motel drew a swift response from firefighters, who extinguished the flames before anyone was injured.

Firefighters battle a blaze at the Garden Park Motel on Westport Avenue in Norwalk around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3. 

 Photo Credit: Norwalk Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Firefighters received multiple 911 calls about a blaze at the Garden Park Motel on Westport Avenue in Norwalk around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke pouring from the 12-unit, one-story motel's roof. 

A second alarm was immediately called to bring in additional resources, and firefighters contained the flames within 45 minutes, according to the Norwalk Fire Department.

Two motel residents were relocated to unaffected units on-site, and no injuries were reported.

The Norwalk Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause of the blaze.

