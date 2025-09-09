Ellen Wink, 65, was convicted of murder and criminal lockout for the 2022 shooting of 54-year-old Kurt Lametta, the State Attorney's Office said. A Superior Court jury in Stamford rejected her claims of self-defense and extreme emotional disturbance after prosecutors presented evidence showing a long history of conflict between the two.

Lametta, who rented from Wink, recorded their final confrontation on his cellphone. That video was later played for jurors during the trial.

Wink, a former political hopeful, once ran for state representative in the 137th District but lost.

Lametta’s obituary described him as a man remembered for his kindness and warmth. He was best known for “his huge heart, his bear hugs, his sense of humor and his contagious smile. He touched many lives with his generosity and friendship. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.