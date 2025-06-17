Driver Suffering Medical Emergency Crashes Into Norwalk Home, Knocks Out Support Structures

The crash was reported around noon at 7 Rockmere Road when the truck crashed through the brick facade and knocked out several support structures.

Norwalk firefighters were able to move some of the debris to get the driver out and into an ambulance that rushed them to Norwalk Hospital. Authorities did not release their condition.

Crews stabilized the building to make sure it would not fall over when they removed the vehicle.

Norwalk police are investigating the crash.

