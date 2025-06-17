Fog 64°

Driver Suffering Medical Emergency Crashes Into Norwalk Home, Knocks Out Support Structures

A driver suffering a medical emergency crashed a pick-up truck through a home in Norwalk on Tuesday, June 17. 

Crews were called to 7 Rockmere Road in Norwalk after a truck crashed through the side of the home on Tuesday, June 17. 

 Photo Credit: Norwalk Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The crash was reported around noon at 7 Rockmere Road when the truck crashed through the brick facade and knocked out several support structures. 

Norwalk firefighters were able to move some of the debris to get the driver out and into an ambulance that rushed them to Norwalk Hospital. Authorities did not release their condition.

Crews stabilized the building to make sure it would not fall over when they removed the vehicle. 

Norwalk police are investigating the crash. 

