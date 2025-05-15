Driver Hit Norwalk Child Riding His Bike, Sending Him To Hospital With Serious Injuries: Police

Giovani Holguin, 30, of Harrison, New York, turned himself in to police on Tuesday, May 14, after investigators tied him to the crash that happened on Wilson Avenue in Norwalk last month, authorities said.

According to Norwalk Police, the crash happened on April 19 around 7:15 p.m. Multiple 911 calls came in about a child struck by a car. First responders, including Norwalk Police, Fire, and EMS teams, rushed to the scene. The child was quickly taken to Norwalk Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators say five kids were riding bicycles along the eastbound lane of Wilson Avenue when Holguin, driving in the opposite direction, crossed over the center line and hit one of them.

Officer Equi of the department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit led the investigation. Police said he gathered video footage, talked to witnesses, and used physical evidence to pinpoint how the crash happened.

Following the investigation, Officer Equi requested an arrest warrant for Holguin. Holguin now faces multiple charges, including five counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failure to maintain a proper lane, and traveling unreasonably fast. His bond was set at $50,000.

No updates were given on the condition of the injured juvenile.

