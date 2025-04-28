Driver Crashes Into 5 Cars In Norwalk Car Wash, Multiple People Taken To Hospital

Police were called to Russell Speeder’s Car Wash at 297 Main Ave. in Norwalk around 10:00 a.m. after a car plowed into five vehicles, Norwalk police said.

Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment, as well as the driver who caused the crash.

Norwalk police believe the wrecks were an accident, but officials are investigating the incident. Authorities urge anyone with information on the crash to contact Officer Chris Wasilewski at 203-854-3035 or Cwasilewski@norwalkct.gov.

