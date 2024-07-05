Driver Arrested After 6-Year-Old Left On Norwalk Housing Authority Van

The incident occurred in Norwalk on Wednesday, May 15.

According to Sgt. Ryan Evarts of the Norwalk Police, on May 15, patrol officers responded to a call where a 6-year-old child did not return home from after-school activities sponsored by the Norwalk Housing Authority.

Officers located the child asleep in the Housing Authority passenger van parked in their lot, Evarts said.

Evarts said the Special Victims Unit conducted a follow-up investigation, and it was discovered that Vladimir Galette, age 47, of Stamford, the van driver at that time, had failed to adhere to Housing Authority protocols by not checking the van for passengers before securing it for the evening.

An arrest warrant for reckless endangerment was applied for and granted.

Galette was located on Thursday, July 4, in Stamford and arrested without incident.

He was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 15.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.