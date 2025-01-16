Dog Dies In Norwalk House Fire That Displaces 2

Firefighters were called to 17 Dairy Road in Norwalk just after midnight to find two residents desperately trying to extinguish flames to save their family dog. They received minor injuries for their efforts.

Crews rushed to help, knocking back flames from the basement spreading into the single-story home above. Norwalk firefighters found the dog amidst the chaos and ran it outside while others attacked the fire, authorities said.

Firefighters and the animal's owner performed CPR on the dog but were unable to save its life.

Crews were able to put out the flames, but the home was a total loss, displacing two people.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The Norwalk Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.