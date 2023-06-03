Dealer Busted: 34-Year-Old Charged For Norwalk Drug Sales

Robert Dennison, age 34, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Friday, May 26 by Norwalk Police Special Services agents during the execution of a search warrant, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.

The warrant was served at a home in Ryan Park on Raymond St., in Norwalk, Dinho said. During the search, officers found Dennison in possession of crack and heroin which contained fentanyl and were packaged for sale, Dinho said.

Dennison was charged with:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of possession with intent to sell narcotics

He is being held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3000.

