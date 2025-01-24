Fair 24°

CT Teen Charged With Sexually Abuse of Minor After Parent Comes Forward: Police

A 19-year-old Fairfield County man is facing sexual abuse of a minor charges following an investigation by the Norwalk Police Department’s special victims unit.

 Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Bryan Flores-Calero, of Norwalk, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 23, on two counts of sexual assault in the second degree and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, police said. 

The charges stem from an incident reported on Nov. 21, 2024, when a family member came forward after learning a minor had been sexually abused, police said.

Police located Flores-Calero during a traffic stop and arrested him, authorities confirmed.

Flores-Calero is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.

