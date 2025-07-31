Chrishod Johnson, 33, of Norwalk, was arrested on Tuesday, July 29, and accused of the April 13 hit-and-run crash with Olavarria's moped at the West Avenue and Reed Street intersection in Norwalk, police announced.

Norwalk police received multiple 911 calls just before 4 a.m. to report seeing a car smash into a moped and speed away. Responders found Olavarria at the crash site and rushed him to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, authorities said.

Investigators collected surveillance footage, spoke to witnesses, and recreated the scene to help them find the driver. Officers said that the evidence led them to Johnson.

Johnson is charged with manslaughter by a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and operation in violation of a limited license, Norwalk police said.

He was being held on a $50,000 fine, according to officials.

Norwalk Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction and Crime Scene Units investigated the crash. Officer Wasilewski led that inquiry.

