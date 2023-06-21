Carjacking: Victim Forced To Drive By Masked Man, Then Shot In Norwalk, Police Say

The incident took place in Norwalk around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, June 19 in the area of 580 Main Ave.

According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, during the incident, the person was shot in the leg and the suspect fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

Arriving patrol officers provided emergency medical care to the victim who was then transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to the Norwalk Hospital.

The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau assumed the investigation.

Dinho said the victim reported that an unknown man entered the vehicle wearing a face mask. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and instructed them to drive.

A short time later a struggle ensued, during which the gun went off and the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim exited the vehicle after being shot and the suspect drove away.

The suspect was later arrested by the Danbury Police Department on unrelated charges, he said.

Further information on the suspect, including his age and place of residence, have not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk Police Detective Kougioumtzidis at 203-854-3185 or by email: nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.gov.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.