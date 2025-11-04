Car Bursts Into Flames On Merritt Parkway In Norwalk; See The Aftermath

Firefighters were called to the fire around 9:20 a.m. and found the vehicle parked in the breakdown lane near Exit 17-B southbound. The car was unoccupied, and no one was hurt, Norwalk officials said.

The car was "fully engulfed" when crews arrived at the scene.

Police initially believed the car had been involved in a crash, but firefighters later determined there was no wreck, Norwalk firefighters said.

Norwalk EMS and Connecticut State Police also responded. State Police managed traffic while firefighters contained the scene.

Norwalk firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it spread.

