Popular CT Eatery's New Norwalk Location Off To Strong Start

Just two months in and a popular sandwich shop's 16th location in the Northeast is off to a strong start and making a name for itself in Fairfield County.

Located in Norwalk, the new Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe is racking up plenty of five-star reviews online and building a loyal following of the already popular franchise that has restaurants across the region.

"Since opening, customers that are familiar with Nardelli's are already saying 'We're so glad you're finally open and you're here,' and customers that didn't already know Nardelli's are quickly becoming repeat customers," said Matthew Youngs, franchise owner of the Norwalk Nardelli's location.

Youngs said he plans to open at least four additional shops targeting Fairfield, Greenwich, Stamford, and Westchester County.

But Norwalk is where it's at currently, and if you are expecting a regular "sub," reviewers say think again, especially when it comes to an Italian grinder.

"I rarely deviate from whole roast beef with provolone, mayo, onion, tomato, and olives and some tomato mozzarella salad and occasionally a big ol' pickle," said Heather G. of NYC. "I'm happy this location opened a little closer to the state line."

Another local reviewer, Brenda B. from Norwalk, had this to say: "Feels like we waited FOREVER for this location to open, but it was worth the wait! I discovered Nardelli's several years ago in Cromwell and always wished there was one closer. I absolutely love their Italian combo - and I'm really thankful that they have gluten-free bread!"

A quick glance at the menu shows you can get just about any kind of grinder your heart desires, including turkey, ham and roast beef, pulled pork, pastrami, chicken and tuna, and even bologna. And, the list goes on.

So hey, throw your elastic waist pants on and head to the new Nardelli's for a big fat grinder.

Prices are moderate. Reviewers say the service is friendly and fast.

The restaurant is located at 345 Main Ave., Norwalk. Note: Closed on Sundays.

