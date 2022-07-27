Owners Of Popular Hot Chicken Restaurants To Open New Location In Norwalk

A restaurant known for its Nashville-style hot chicken is coming to Fairfield County.

Haven Hot Chicken plans to expand to a new location in Norwalk sometime this winter, representatives announced on Wednesday, July 27.

The new eatery, located at 596 Westport Ave., will be Haven Hot Chicken's third location.

The owners also operate a restaurant in New Haven and a location in Orange, which opened in June.

Representatives said the Norwalk location will be 2,500 square feet and offer the brand's signature menu featuring both chicken and vegetarian options, along with a variety of sides.

“The time has come for us to expand outside of New Haven County and serve a new area of the state, Fairfield County,” said Rob LaTronica, co-founder, Haven Hot Chicken. “While we have met many members of our new community who have made the trip to Orange or New Haven to enjoy our award-winning chicken or ‘not chicken,’ we are excited to put down roots in this new area, with a convenient quick-stop location offering ample parking and a large delivery area for residential addresses, hotels and office buildings!”

