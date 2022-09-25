New Norwalk Eatery Serves Up Gourmet Loaded Baked Potatoes, Seafood Dishes

A brand-new eatery is offering loaded baked potatoes, seafood dishes, and more at a Connecticut shopping mall.

The Sleeping Potato opened at The SoNo Collection in Norwalk on Friday, Sept. 23, representatives announced.

The SoNo Collection management team, the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling attended the official ribbon cutting.

The shopping mall is located at 100 North Water St.

The eatery is owned and founded by Har’rell Chisolm, and the team includes Norwalk franchisee owner Darrell Tyson and Chef Bion “BG” Green.

The restaurant's menu offers a wide variety of dishes, such as gourmet loaded baked potatoes, fries, and chips tossed with seafood, meat, and homemade sauces.

Some dishes featured on the menu include the "Midnight Steak and Cheese" and the "Silent Night Seafood Potato," made with crabmeat, shrimp, beef sausage, broccoli, onions, and green peppers.

“I want The Sleeping Potato to be able to fit in the hood and fit in upscale areas. I want us to be able to fit everywhere,” Chisolm said about plans to grow the brand. “And the way that people will believe that you can is coming from a place like The SoNo Collection.”

