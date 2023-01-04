New 'Hot Chicken' Restaurant In Norwalk To Give Away 300 Sandwiches At Grand Opening

A restaurant that offers Nashville-style hot chicken will give away 300 sandwiches at the upcoming grand opening of its new Fairfield County location.

Haven Hot Chicken will open its Norwalk location in mid-January, representatives said.

The business also operates locations in Orange and New Haven, serving up chicken nuggets, chicken tenders, chicken and waffles, and chicken sandwiches.

Guests can choose the "heat level" of their chicken dish and add a variety of sides to their order, like banana pudding and garlic-dill pickles.

The 2,500-square-foot restaurant in Norwalk will be located at 596 Westport Ave.

An official opening date hasn't been announced yet, but representatives said it will be determined next week.

