Long Island's King Kullen Names Grandson Of Founder As Chairman

The grandson of the founder of Long Island grocery chain King Kullen is set to take over at the head of his family’s company.

James A. Cullen, Jr. has been appointed as chairman at the Happauge-based King Kullen Grocery Co., assuming the seat that was vacated by the outgoing Ronald Conklin, who announced his retirement after more than 15 years with the company.

Cullen, a member of the grocer’s executive committee, is the grandson of founder Michael J. Cullen and son of James A. Cullen, a former chairman who died in 1974.

While Conklin is out as chairman, he plans to remain on its board of directors as chairman emeritus.

“On behalf of the entire King Kullen organization, I want to thank Ron Conklin for his many years of service and innumerable contributions to King Kullen,” King Kullen President and COO Joseph Brown said in a statement.

“Ron was already a longtime board member when he succeeded his late father-in-law, John B. Cullen, as co-chair. We look forward to his continued involvement with King Kullen as chairman emeritus.”

Brown said that he expects Cullen to continue to guide the company as it embarks on new initiatives.

"I also want to congratulate Jim Cullen on his new role as chairman. For many years, Jim headed up King Kullen’s real estate department and helped steer the company’s growth,” he added.

“As chairman, he will continue to guide our organization through a number of strategic initiatives,” Brown continued. “This is an exciting period for King Kullen, and I look forward to working with Jim on these various projects.”

