Boston Leger, 19, of Norwalk, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree assault, police said.

A friend of Leger's said the teen came to his home on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and a fight broke out, Norwalk police said. The man said Leger stole $3,000 in cash and left.

Detectives arrested Leger at his home without incident. He was being held on a $30,000 bond, authorities said.

Leger is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15.

