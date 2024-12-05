Overcast 39°

Boston Leger, 19, Accused Of Assaulting Friend, Stealing $3K

A 19-year-old Connecticut man is accused of robbing his friend of $3,000 while visiting the friend's home earlier this week, authorities said.

Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Boston Leger, 19, of Norwalk, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree assault, police said.

A friend of Leger's said the teen came to his home on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and a fight broke out, Norwalk police said. The man said Leger stole $3,000 in cash and left.

Detectives arrested Leger at his home without incident. He was being held on a $30,000 bond, authorities said.

Leger is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15.

