Bloody Escaped Fugitive Caught At Norwalk Gas Station In Underwear

Jianming Zeng of Brooklyn, New York, escaped Sullivan County House of Corrections in Unity, New Hampshire, on Saturday afternoon, July 12, authorities said. He is facing a fraud charge.

A vigilant Norwalk gas station clerk at 331 West Avenue noticed the driver of a truck had bloody hands and was only wearing a t-shirt and underwear, Norwalk police said.

The man had pulled into the lot in a heavy-duty pickup truck, the attendant told 911, then drove off before officers arrived. The license plate he left behind was quickly traced to a stolen vehicle from Claremont, New Hampshire. One that was stolen not far from the jail, New Hampshire's WMUR reported

Police began canvassing the area, checking parking lots, side streets, and nearby gas stations. They soon found a truck matching the description at the Shell station on 94 West Avenue. Inside the store, they encountered Zeng — this time wearing just a flannel jacket and underwear. Officers noted he had “several lacerations to his body, including hands and feet.”

During their investigation, police found a ripped orange jumpsuit in the stolen truck. A check with New Hampshire authorities confirmed Zeng had escaped from the Sullivan County House of Corrections just the day before.

He had thrown a piece of clothing over the barbed wire fence to climb over it, but he still picked up several cuts, WMUR reported.

He was taken to Norwalk Hospital for treatment and then booked on charges of being a fugitive from justice and larceny of a motor vehicle. His bond is set at $500,000, authorities said.

