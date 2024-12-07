Blaze Engulfs 2 Boats At Norwalk Dock, Threatens To Destroy Several Others

Firefighters were called to the South Norwalk Boat Club just before 11 p.m. to the dock at 17 Mack Street to find a 40-foot boat engulfed in flames, officials said. Intense winds spread the fire to another vessel of similar size, putting nearby boats at risk of catching fire.

Firefighters from Norwalk, Noroton, and Stamford tackled the blaze using three engines, two ladder trucks, and three fire boats. The fast-moving fire required a large response because of the risk of flames spreading and the potential danger of firefighters falling into the water.

The Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection officials responded to the scene to monitor potential fuel spills or environmental damage. No injuries or major environmental impacts were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

