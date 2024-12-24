Barricaded Man Says He'll Burn Down Norwalk Home With Person Inside To 'Complete Mission': Cops

Nabeel Osama Abdallah, 35, of Norwalk, was charged with disorderly conduct, first-degree threatening, interfering with an officer, and resisting arrest, police said.

Authorities were called to a home on Adams Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, after Abdallah barricaded himself inside and refused to come out, claiming he had a "mission" to complete, Norwalk police said.

He threatened to burn down the house to kill one of the people inside and vowed to fight "until the very end," authorities said. Witnesses told police they had seen guns in Abdallah's room.

Tactical teams arrived quickly, but officers avoided testing Abdallah's threats. Negotiators convinced him to surrender after more than five hours of tense discussions, Norwalk police said.

Officers searched the home after Abdallah was in custody and found two fake guns in his room.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.