Alexander Freedman, 37, of Norwalk, was identified by police as the driver of a BMW X1 seen driving erratically and threatening to shoot another motorist on Thursday, Oct. 23, authorities said. Officers said several 911 calls sent them rushing to the Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk around 11:30 a.m.

Officers spotted the car on Canfield Avenue and pulled it over.

Witnesses told officers Freedman had been “speeding, driving recklessly, and performing donuts in the parking lot.” When one person confronted him, police said, “he threatened to shoot him with a gun from his vehicle.”

A search of Freedman’s BMW turned up several vape cartridges, a jar of liquid hashish, and multiple jars and bags of marijuana weighing nearly five pounds, police said. Officers also found a metal impact weapon inside the car.

Freedman was arrested without incident. He was charged with threatening, breach of peace, illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle, possession and sale of more than a kilogram of cannabis, use of drug paraphernalia, violation of restricted substances, reckless driving, and failure to renew registration.

Police said his bond was set at $125,000.

