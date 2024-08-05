Fair 79°

SHARE

4 Rescued In Norwalk During Height Of Severe Storm

Four people who were not wearing life jackets were rescued from the waters of the Long Island Sound in Fairfield County. 

After the rescue.&nbsp;

After the rescue. 

 Photo Credit: Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Norwalk on Saturday, Aug. 3.

According to members of the Norwalk Police Department's Marine Unit, the rescue took place during a large thunderstorm on Aug. 3 after the men's boat capsized.

The department said that because there were no personal floatation devices onboard the vessel, the men had to tread water until help arrived.

No one was injured.

Additional information, such as the time and names of the individuals involved, were not available. 

to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE