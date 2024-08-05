The incident occurred in Norwalk on Saturday, Aug. 3.

According to members of the Norwalk Police Department's Marine Unit, the rescue took place during a large thunderstorm on Aug. 3 after the men's boat capsized.

The department said that because there were no personal floatation devices onboard the vessel, the men had to tread water until help arrived.

No one was injured.

Additional information, such as the time and names of the individuals involved, were not available.

