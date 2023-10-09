4 Nabbed With Drugs, Guns After Fight At Norwalk Bar, Police Say

The incident occurred in Norwalk, around 1 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Soho Bar at 5 Haviland St.

According to Norwalk Police Lt. Thomaz Podgorski, Norwalk officers responded to the bar after receiving a 911 call reporting an armed person on the upper deck parking lot fighting with a manager.

Patrol officers arrived almost immediately and found several individuals actively fighting. Officers were able to separate all parties, provide medical aid to the victim, and detained Misael Diaz, age 19, and Kaitlin Curtiss, age 18, both of Stratford, Podgorski said.

During an investigation, officers learned that another person, Tavis Vazquez, age 23, of Stratford, was attempting to flee in a vehicle, police said.

Podgorski said as officers surrounded the vehicle, Vazquez fled on foot and officers engaged him in a foot pursuit.

Vazquez dropped a firearm during the foot pursuit, which officers recovered, and was apprehended without incident.

The firearm, a Glock 45 with a high-capacity magazine, was found to be stolen out of Shelton, Podgorski said.

The investigation revealed Vazquez struck the victim in the head with the firearm during the assault.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle Vazquez ran from and also found a second firearm, a Smith & Wesson M&P 40 with a high-capacity magazine, loose ammunition, a stun gun, 465 grams of marijuana, 39.5 grams of mushrooms, THC gummies, scales, and packaging materials for distribution of narcotics, police added.

"As a result of the quick response by patrol officers, four parties were arrested," Podgorski said.

Vazquez was charged with:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a hallucinogen, \

Possession with intent to sell a controlled substance,

Possession of drug paraphernalia,

Assault in the second degree

Assault in the second degree with a firearm

Threatening in the first-degree

Interfering with a police officer

Theft of a firearm

Two counts of possession of a large-capacity magazine

Two counts of weapons in a motor vehicle

Carrying a firearm without a permit

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Diaz, who is being held on a $250,000 bond was charged with:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance,

Possession with intent to sell a hallucinogen

Possession with intent to sell a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Possession of a large-capacity magazine

Assault in the second degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Ramos was charged with:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell a hallucinogen

Possession with intent to sell a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Criminal possession of a firearm

Two counts of weapons in a motor vehicle possession of a large-capacity magazine

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Curtiss, who was held on a $2,000 bond was charged with breach of peace and interfering with a police officer.

