3-Alarm Christmas Morning House Fire Displaces 2 In Norwalk

The blaze broke out in Fairfield County just before 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25 in Norwalk in a 2.5-story home on Pine Hill Avenue.

Initial reports stated there was smoke in the basement.

Upon arrival, Norwalk Fire Department Engine 3 encountered smoke coming from multiple windows, Norwalk Fire Department Deputy Chief Adam Markowitz said.

The occupants of the home were outside stating that the building was evacuated but there were still two dogs inside.

A working fire was declared as firefighters stretched a total of three hand lines to the basement and floors above.

Both dogs were located during a primary search and brought to a local animal clinic.

The bulk of the fire was extinguished in 45 minutes by a third-alarm assignment consisting of five Engines, two ladder trucks, a command vehicle, and 1 heavy rescue with 33 responders.

Fire companies remained on the scene for over two hours to locate and extinguish multiple hotspots throughout.

Station coverage was provided by the Westport, New Canaan, Rowayton, and Stamford fire departments.

There were no injuries reported to any firefighters or civilians.

The Norwalk Fire Marshal Division is investigating the cause of the fire

