2 Juveniles Stabbed During Norwalk's Oyster Festival, 1 Charged

The incident occurred in Norwalk on Friday, Sept. 6, in the area of Fort Point Street and Seaview Avenue on the grounds of the city's Oyster Festival.

According to Norwalk Deputy Chief of Operation Terrence Blake, officers at the festival noticed a disturbance and discovered that two juveniles had sustained stab wounds.

Blake said that officers immediately summoned emergency medical services, who aided the two juveniles and transported them to the Norwalk Hospital.

A male juvenile was arrested at the scene. The juvenile was charged with one count of assault in the first degree and one count of assault in the second degree, Blake said. He was ordered held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Bridgeport while awaiting arraignment.

The investigation revealed that this was not a random incident, as the suspect and the victims were acquainted, he added.

Anyone with any additional information about this incident can contact the Detective Bureau at 203-854-3111.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.