16-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed In Shooting Of Teen At Norwalk Housing Complex

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13 in Norwalk at the Roodner Court Public Housing Complex at 261 Ely Ave.

Norwalk PD patrol officers arrived on the scene and found evidence that shots had been fired.

As officers were on scene, information was gained that a 15-year-old victim had been dropped off at Norwalk Hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Norwalk Police Department.

Norwalk PD detectives assumed the investigation and gathered enough evidence to arrest a 16-year-old boy with the shooting.

He was charged with:

First-degree assault,

First-degree reckless endangerment,

Carrying a pistol without a permit,

Illegal discharge of a firearm.

The boy was remanded to juvenile detention.

The case remains active and ongoing.

