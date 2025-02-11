12-Hour Standoff Ends In Arrest Of Norwalk Man, Police Say

On Monday, Feb. 10, at 9:19 a.m., Norwalk police responded to 16 Sable St., after receiving a report of a disturbance, Norwalk Lt. Tomasz Podgorski said. Officers spoke with the female victim, who told police that Deval Pendergrast, 34, had physically assaulted her inside the home.

After the attack, the victim was able to escape and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Podgorski said.

Following the assault, Pendergrast barricaded himself inside the home and refused to surrender.

According to Podgorski, the Emergency Services Unit and Crisis Negotiators arrived at the scene and attempted to persuade Pendergrast to exit voluntarily. While negotiations were underway, Norwalk detectives applied for an arrest warrant from Stamford Superior Court.

After securing the warrant, officers from the Emergency Services Unit entered the residence and arrested Pendergrast at approximately 9:15 p.m.—nearly 12 hours after the initial report.

Pendergrast was charged with:

Assault in the Second Degree

Violation of a Protective Order

Unlawful Restraint in the Second Degree

Disorderly Conduct

He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Feb. 11.

Authorities remind the public that domestic violence victims can seek help 24/7 by calling the Domestic Violence Crisis Center hotline at 203-588-9097 or dialing 911 in an emergency.

