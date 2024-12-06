Fair and Breezy 35°

SHARE

$100K Cash5 Ticket Sold In Norwalk

It's been a very lucky week for one Nutmegger. 

The winning ticket was sold at Glens Variety Plus, 115 New Canaan Ave. in Norwalk.

The winning ticket was sold at Glens Variety Plus, 115 New Canaan Ave. in Norwalk.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

One Connecticut Lottery player correctly guessed all 5 numbers in the Cash5 drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 4, earning them a $100,000 prize for the effort. It is the largest jackpot won this week in the state. 

The winning numbers in that drawing were 4, 12, 18, 25, and 35. 

The winning ticket was sold at Glens Variety Plus, 115 New Canaan Ave. in Norwalk.

Click here for more information on the Cash5 drawings and Connecticut Lottery. 

to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE