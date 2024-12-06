One Connecticut Lottery player correctly guessed all 5 numbers in the Cash5 drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 4, earning them a $100,000 prize for the effort. It is the largest jackpot won this week in the state.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 4, 12, 18, 25, and 35.

The winning ticket was sold at Glens Variety Plus, 115 New Canaan Ave. in Norwalk.

Click here for more information on the Cash5 drawings and Connecticut Lottery.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.