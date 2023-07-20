Woman Who Hit, Killed Meghan Raveis In Fairfield Had 3 Kids In Jeep, Warrant Says

The arrest warrant for Fairfield County resident Meghan Rice, age 51, of Newtown, describes the incident which took the life of the 45-year-old mother of three on Friday, June 23 on Redding Road in the town of Fairfield as she was out for a walk.

When Fairfield Police arrived on the scene, they found a neighbor performing chest compressions on Raveis who had been thrown out of her shoes more than 30 feet and came to rest at the head of a fire hydrant, the warrant said.

She had severe injuries to her head and face areas.

Nearby, Rice, who worked as a nanny, stood crying and shaking, she told police she did not see Raveis before striking her and that she had three children in her Jeep Wagoneer.

She added that she had been taking the back roads to Westport when she hit Raveis.

At about the same time, Fairfield firefighters arrived and began advanced life support as Raveis was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 3:35 p.m., the warrant said.

The parents of the children were called and they were removed from the scene, police said.

Police also went to the Raveis home and met with her husband, Ryan Raveis, the co-president of William Raveis Inc., where they asked for a picture of Meghan Raveis and matched to a picture from the scene, the warrant said.

Police also informed Mr. Raveis of the crash and the injuries to his wife.

The warrant says the crash occurred when the Jeep was traveling south on Redding Road and could not stay in her proper lane of travel.

The vehicle crossed the double yellow line and continued south in the northbound lane of travel when it veered to the left, struck a mailbox, and then Raveis.

After striking Raveis, the Jeep swerved back into the northbound lane, re-crossed the double yellow line, and stopped in the southbound lane, the warrant said.

The warrant did not say what caused Rice to lose control of the vehicle -- much of the warrant is redacted -- and does not say why she didn't offer aid to Raveis.

On Monday, July 17, Rice was charged in the crash with:

Negligent homicide with a vehicle

Failure to drive right

Traveling unreasonably fast

She was released on a $100,000 bond and is due in court on Monday, July 31.

A well-known fundraiser, Raveis was the managing director of the William Raveis Charitable Fund, which raises money to help fund and support those affected by breast cancer, according to the fund’s website. She was also known for taking part in local philanthropic efforts.

"Meghan lived a beautiful and full life," said her obituary. "She humbly touched the lives of countless people without seeking praise or attention, and her heart was filled by her family and friendships."

As a child born and raised in Springfield, Massachusetts, and through the love of her family, Meghan developed a character and diverse set of skills that would appear in life’s later accomplishments, according to her obituary.

She graduated from Williams College in 2000 with a degree in psychology.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

